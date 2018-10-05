Google app 8.24 preps default ‘Notes and Lists’ app, Assistant Households, more [APK Insight]

The latest version of the Google app is rolling out to the beta channel this evening. It continues work on a number of features including Assistant Households, setting a default Notes and Lists app, Google Lens, and much more.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Assistant Households

New strings for the upcoming Assistant Households feature details setting a “Nickname” and how information like birthdays will help you “stay connected” with other users.

<string name=”assistant_settings_household_edit_nickname_title”>Nickname</string>

<string name=”assistant_settings_household_edit_subtitle”>”Your Assistant will use this info to help you and %s stay connected”</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_member_birthday” formatted=”false”>%s%s%s</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_household_remove_member_button_label”>Remove from family group</string>

Notes and lists settings

First announced at I/O 2018, work continues on letting users select third-party applications to be the default notes and lists provider for Google Assistant. While it’s not live yet, we managed to enable the options menu in version 8.24. It includes an option to “not sync your data with any service.”

<string name=”notes_lists_provider_link_description”>”Account linking and selection will provide %1$s with permission to access your Lists and Notes data from Google Assistant. Any changes you make to your lists and notes data will be visible to %1$s. Sounds good?”</string> <string name=”notes_lists_provider_link_negative_button”>No</string> <string name=”notes_lists_provider_link_positive_button”>Yes</string> <string name=”notes_lists_provider_link_title”>Link account with %1$s</string> <string name=”notes_lists_provider_unlink_description”>”Assistant Notes and Lists data will no longer be updated with %1$s. Existing data in %1$s will not be deleted. Sounds good?”</string> <string name=”notes_lists_provider_unlink_negative_button”>No</string> <string name=”notes_lists_provider_unlink_positive_button”>Yes</string> <string name=”notes_lists_provider_unlink_title”>Unlink account from %1$s</string>

Customize Discover

Replacing the Feed, Google Discover was announced last week as part of Google’s look to the next 20 years of Search. Even if Discover isn’t yet rolled out on your device, the customize option in the More tab has been updated to reflect the upcoming functionality.

Hub settings

Work on new unified “Hub” settings for the Google app continues, with options for autoplaying video and Google Discover.

<string name=”autoplay_video_previews_hub”>Autoplay video previews</string> <string name=”autoplay_video_previews_preference”>search_video_preview_autoplay</string>

<string name=”interest_feed_details_hub”>”You’ll see stories related to your interests on the home tab of the app.”</string>

Google Lens gallery import + steady warning

Last week, we showed that Google Lens would soon let users import photos for analysis. This feature is not yet live, but we fully enabled it in version 8.24. Meanwhile, there will be a new “hold steady” warning to get better results.

Slices

Announced alongside Android 9 Pie and launching this fall, Slices will help surface relevant parts of apps right in Google app for quick access. For example, when ordering a Lyft, users will be able to see how far the nearest driver is and trip suggestions. Searching for “Hawaii pictures” will surface an inline carousel from Google Photos.

<string name=”slice_loading_error”>”Couldn’t connect to %s. Tap to open the app.”</string>

How to update?

You can sign-up for the Google app’s beta program here or by heading to the Play Store listing on Android and scrolling to the bottom. The latest beta version of the Google app is immediately rolled out when it’s available.

We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model is perilous given Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

Dylan contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: