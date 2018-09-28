Google app 8.23 preps importing images into Lens, Assistant Households, more [APK Insight]

To mark the 20th anniversary of Search, Google this week announced a number of new features that are set to launch in the coming months. Till then, version 8.23 of the Google app reveals work on importing images for Google Lens analysis and more about Assistant Households.

Google Lens importing

Version 1.1 of Google Lens allows any image to be analyzed thanks to the app appearing in the system Share menu. Lens is now working on letting users import images directly with a new gallery icon in the top-left corner that opens the Files app. This functionality is not yet live, but we have managed to enable it and comes as Google Lens is set to arrive in Google Images.

Accompanying this new feature is a redesign of the onboarding prompt that makes use of transparency and background images.

Assistant Households

Work on making Assistant more useful for Households with multiple members and kids continues. Version 8.23 includes tweaked strings and a new introductory graphic.

<string name=”assistant_settings_household_member_invitation_pending_state”>Invitation sent</string>

New General settings menu

Back in version 8.21, we spotted work on new “General” settings. In addition to featuring options for Personal Search and Recents, the menu will add options to “Suggest Trends,” “Safe Search,” and “Use Custom Tabs.”

<string name=”suggest_trends_preference”>suggest_trends_enabled</string> <string name=”suggest_trends_summary_hub”>Search suggestions will include popular searches in your area.</string> <string name=”suggest_trends_title_hub”>Autocomplete with trending searches</string>

<string name=”safe_search_preference”>safe_search</string> <string name=”safe_search_summary_hub”>Block inappropriate images, videos, and sites from appearing in search results.</string> <string name=”safe_search_title_hub”>SafeSearch</string>

<string name=”use_custom_tabs_preference”>use_custom_tabs</string> <string name=”use_custom_tabs_summary_hub”>Stay in the Google app when you open search results or stories from the feed.</string> <string name=”use_custom_tabs_title_hub”>Open web pages in the app</string>

