Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Fold owners will get four months of YouTube Premium

Following Spotify and Samsung expanding their music partnership this morning, Google will give four months of YouTube Premium to Galaxy S10 owners. This deal will also be extended to the Galaxy Fold in April, while other Samsung devices will benefit from a similar offer until next year.

The Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10+ officially launched today after debuting at Samsung Unpacked 2019 last month. YouTube is offering four months of its ad-free Premium ($11.99/month) service to owners of those phones to promote YouTube Music against incumbent Spotify.

Beyond music streaming, this YouTube deal tries to differentiate itself with video content, highlighting the Galaxy S10’s HDR10+ certified Dynamic AMOLED screen. Other touted hardware features include background playback for video and offline download with Wi-Fi 6.

Google is also bringing this deal to other Samsung Galaxy devices. The Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Tab S5e will benefit from the same four-month trial, while Google is offering another limited deal to other Samsung devices until 2020.

And all other Samsung Galaxy device owners who activate a device between February 20, 2019 – February 29, 2020 will be able to try YouTube Premium for 2 months free*. Both 4- and 2-month offers are available globally where Samsung Galaxy devices and YouTube Premium are available**.

There is some fine print, notably it’s only available to new customers:

Standard eligibility applies: Offer only available to customers who are not current YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium or Google Play Music subscribers, have not been YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Red, or Google Play Music subscribers, nor participated in a YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, Google Play Music, or YouTube Red trial before.

