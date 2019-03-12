9to5Toys Lunch Break: Smart Home Bulbs/Switches from $10, Aukey USB-C Hub $10, Sony 60″ 4K Smart TV $798, more
9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Leviton’s smart home gear is on sale from $36, today only
The Philips Hue White LED Bulb grows your smart lighting setup for just $10 Prime shipped (33% off)
Add four USB 3.0 ports to your setup with Aukey’s $10 Prime shipped USB-C Hub (Save 33%)
Upgrade to Sony’s 60-inch 4K HDR Smart TV for $798 in today’s Gold Box (Reg. $1,100)
The best prices on Twelve South’s accessories are right here, save up to 50%
Amazon discounts Anker’s latest Qi chargers, SoundCore audio gear and more
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: A Star is Born $10, Trilogies for $15, $1 rental, more
Take $300 off Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon and B&H
Put Apple’s official Leather Folio on your iPhone X in various colors from $50
Save 50% on an Apple Watch leather band & expand your collection for $7 Prime shipped
Apple Watch Series 3 gets $80 discount in both sizes starting at $199 shipped
Review: The Polk Audio Command Bar’s superb microphones let you ditch the remote for Alexa
Review: Insta360 ONE X360-degree 5.7K camera changed the way I film [Video]
Eve Light Strip Review: Superb color accuracy and reliability in a standalone HomeKit design
Logitech Z606 Review: An affordable 5.1 speaker system with Bluetooth [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
MORE NEW DEALS:
Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower Power Bank w/ built-in Wall Charger $19.50, more
- Blanket your home in Wi-Fi w/ eero’s 3-piece 802.11ac mesh system for $299 (Reg. $399)
- Anker’s popular Nebula projectors see 1-day discounts from $189 shipped at Amazon
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box has popular standing desks and accessories from $56 shipped
- Kickstart your podcasting setup w/ 40% off the Samson Studio Recording bundle at $60
- Amazon’s Fire Kids tablets see two-day discounts from $60 shipped
- iRobot’s Roomba 860 at $275 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $500)
- Logitech MX mice compared: Anywhere 2s, Master 2s, Vertical, ERGO
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Persona 5 $20 or less, GTA V Premium Online Edition $20, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Cryption, Alti – Altimeter & Compass, more
- The Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle is $150 off today + Xbox One S from $180, more
- Fortnite cross-platform support arrives on PlayStation as v8.10 rolls out w/ new weapons, more
- This Martin Standard Acoustic-Electric Guitar is a massive $1,000 off for today only
- You can now get Hulu for free – permanently – if you sign up for Spotify Premium
- Upgrade your ivory throne w/ the Bio Bidet SlimEdge Attachment for $26 (Reg. $35)
- This new Dyson Ball Multi Floor Upright Vac is more than $100 off today at $200 shipped
- Bring your old knives back to life w/ the Chef’sChoice Electric Sharpener at $68 (Reg. $115+)
- Method Foaming Hand Soap w/ aloe & vitamin E: 6-pack for $8.50 (Reg. $15)
- Levi’s Friends & Family Sale cuts 30% off sitewide + free shipping: jeans, outerwear, more
- Macy’s Men’s Boot Event offers deals from $24: Sorel, Cole Haan, Clarks, Steve Madden, more
- Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot & more are an extra 20% off at Backcountry
- Banana Republic Factory offers an extra 50% off sitewide, deals from $28
- Hautelook’s Red Wing Boot Sale offers up to 50% off select styles from $150
- 9to5Toys Daily: March 12, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Moshi debuts Avanti C, a headset focused on high-resolution audio powered via USB-C
Casio unveils latest smart timepiece with classic design, solar power
You can now download Crackdown 2 for free on Xbox One+ major updates to sequel
- Behind the Screens: Patrick’s UltraWide Mac mini setup
- PDP unveils new Luigi and Peach-themed Fight Pad Pro Nintendo Switch Gamepads
- How to mount your Mac mini under a desk
- Levi’s x Outerknown Collaboration creates sustainable & clean denim, outerwear, more
- Have a new Echo speaker? Here are the top five Alexa skills to install right away
- The new DODOcase Smart Keyboard Folio wraps your entire iPad Pro setup
- LEGO releases limited-edition Avengers Minifigure set, here’s how to add it to your collection
- JLab JBuds Air Review: A budget-friendly AirPods competitor?
- Black Eye focuses on high-end smartphone photography with the launch of new Pro lenses
- Teva x Herschel Supply Co. collaboration has you sandal-ready for spring break
- The upcoming Yakuza spin-off Judgment game gets a US release date + more
- Best smart locks for your Siri, Alexa or Z-Wave-enabled smart home from August, more
- What is Amazon Treasure Truck? Our guide to nabbing the best limited time deals
- Kid Icarus and StarTropics join Nintendo Switch Online’s library of retro titles in March update
- Flash back to the 90’s with these on-trend vintage denim under $100 for spring
- Microsoft said to be nearing the release of new Xbox One S that embraces a disc-less future
- Get a first look at five upcoming LEGO Avengers: Endgame kits with new minifigures and more
- Uncommon James Home by Kristin Cavallari is now at Nordstrom with items from $19
- Best Alexa-enabled smart plugs for powering fans, lamps, routers, and more
- New Trine game hits this fall, here’s the Nightmare Prince annoucement trailer
- Amazon Prime Music Guide: Two million songs, Alexa integration and offline listening
- FedEx unveils its answer to Amazon Scout with the debut of SameDay Bot
- Hiome brings in-home presence detection to HomeKit with upcoming occupancy sensors
- Get ‘Back in the Groove’ with the new ToeJam & Earl game
- Nintendo Flex Game Boy concept shows a reimagined handheld designed around USB-C