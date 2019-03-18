Google Tasks rolling out time-based notifications & import from Inbox, Gmail, Assistant

With the Material Theme revamp of Gmail on the web last year, Google introduced a significant redesign of Tasks. Google Tasks is today adding some highly requested features, including time-based notifications and import.

Google is positioning Tasks as “one destination to track what you need to do in G Suite.” This productivity focus starts with the basic ability to assign a date/time to an item, and have them repeat on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis.

These features will help make sure all of your to-dos are in Tasks, and ensure that you can keep track of the deadlines associated with them.

This new “Add date/time” field is available in the edit screen, and will show up in Google Calendar on the web. Notifications are also available on Android and iOS via the Google Tasks app. Tasks that only have a date associated with them will default to 9AM local time.

Google Tasks is also adding the ability to import from Inbox, Gmail, Calendar, and Assistant. This will copy over the title, date/time, and recurrence, but not location. This import is one-time and not a constant sync, with Google intending for users to fully transition to the Tasks app.

Additionally, importing reminders to Tasks can help your users if your organization is currently transitioning from Inbox to Gmail.

Users can choose which list in Tasks to add imports to or create a new one, as well as “indicate whether or not you’d like these reminders to be deleted once they are copied.” There should be a prompt to copy your existing reminders over to Tasks, with the ability to manually “Copy reminders to Tasks” in the overflow menu.

These features are rolling out today and will be available to all G Suite editions. This is the first major update to Google Tasks since launch, and will hopefully continue to see new features as it is a core G Suite service.

