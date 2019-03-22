9to5Toys Lunch Break: Pixel 2 XL 64GB $400, Sony Xperia Ear Duo $154, Amazon Tap $35, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy offers the unlocked Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB for $400 shipped (Reg. $599+)
Sony’s Xperia Ear Duo True Wireless Earbuds offer personalized voice alerts at $154 (Save 32%)
Grab the Amazon Tap Bluetooth Speaker w/ Alexa while it’s only $35 (Orig. $130)
Kick start your Alexa-enabled home and pair select Echo speakers w/ smart home devicesfrom $40
New 3-day Best Buy sale:MacBook Pro $400 off, iPhone deals, iPads and much more
Nomad Pod Pro charges your iPhone and Apple Watch, now $35 (Reg. $50, Exclusive)
Save on popular Twelve South gear: BookBook CaddySack, AirFly, Curve MacBook stand, more
Anker and Amazon team up to deliver new deals on smart bulbs, projectors, earbuds and more
Harman Kardon Citation ONE Review: Smart, beautiful and sounds great [Video]
Review:Feiyu Vimble 2 smartphone gimbal offers smooth footage on a budget [Video]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Ditch your rental and score an Arris DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem from $80 (20% off)
- Philips Hue’s $163 Ambiance Flushmount adds HomeKit lighting to your ceiling (Reg. $200)
- Polk Audio’s MagniFi One Sound Bar complements your HDTV, drops to $160 (Save $140)
- Samsung’s POWERbot R7040 Robot Vacuum falls to new all-time low at $280 (Save 20%)
- ADATA 64GB Snap-on USB 3.0 Flash Drive + extra 4GB drive for just $7.50 (Up to $20 value)
- Here’s a 1-yr. Sam’s Club Membership w/ $25 in gift cards & a $10 coupon at $35 ($80 value)
- Don’t spend a fortune on an extra Xbox gamepad, the AmazonBasics model is $15 (Reg. $25)
- Smartphone Accessories: AmazonBasics Portable Bluetooth Speaker $12 Prime shipped, more
- MXL 990 Condenser Microphone w/ shockmount and carrying case is now $60 (Reg. $100)
- Keep your precious gear safe w/ Rocketfish’s 7-Outlet/6-USB Surge Protector: $36 (Reg. $100)
- Load your Switch up w/ someamazing indie games from $1: Jotun, Party Golf, Xenoraid, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Tower of Fortune 3, AirDisk Pro, more
- Build a PC, change an iPhone screen, more w/ this $24 screwdriver set
- Milwaukee’s $199 M12 Combo Kit delivers four tools, three batteries, and more (Reg. $249)
- Score Honeywell’s 5-2 Scheduling Programmable Thermostat at a new Amazon low of $35
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Grand Theft Auto V from $15, Celeste $10, more
- Allen Edmonds Factory-Seconds Sale offers up to 60% off dress shoes, boots & more
- Eddie Bauer’s Weekend Sale takes 40% off sitewide with deals from $12 + free shipping
- Bonobos Final Sale Event offers an extra 50% off dress shirts, outerwear & more
- Use the Clarisonic Mia Smart Brush to help apply makeup or wash it all off: $139 ($60 off)
- Find new arrivals from Nordstrom Rack at up to 80% off: UGG, CALPAK, more
- Sun Joe’s electric mower cuts the lawn without oil or gas for $99 shipped (Reg. $130+)
- Check your tire’s pressure w/ 2 of these digital gauges for $10.50 Prime shipped
- Blu-rays from $5: Howard the Duck, Devil Wears Prada, Lucy, Baby Mama, more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
New Generation Zero trailer shows off the game’s robot infested open-world & 1980s setting
The ROCCAT Kova AIMO RGB gaming mouse offers 20 possible functions
- Cuphead is coming to Nintendo Switchwith…potential Xbox Live features?
- Three LEGO Spider-Man: Far From Home sets arrive later this year with new minifigs and more
- Oculus Rift S is an all-new VR headset with exciting enhancements and a compelling price
- Amazon expands lineup of E-Readers with its most affordable option yet, the All New Kindle
- The new classic Konami game collections feature Contra, Castlevania and some arcade titles
- LEGO unveils latest Collectible Minifigure Series with 18 new fan-favorite Disney characters
- How to sign up for the Halo Insider program and help test The Master Chief Collection on PC
- Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave:Razer Blade 15 – Heart of the cave [Video]
- Tired of waiting on new AirPods? Here’s three low cost alternatives
- The new Turtle Beach Recon 70 Series Headsets offer solid audio for value-conscious gamers
- Lilly Pulitzer x Pottery Barn Spring Collection brightens up your home for spring
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice gets new gameplay overview trailer ahead of this week’s release
- LEGO recreates a classic Disney short with new 750-piece Steamboat Willie Ideas kit
- Best smart scales to track your weight loss from $30
- Traeger’s new smart grillslet you monitor food, tweak temps, and set timers from iOS or Android
- Eve Light Strip Review:Superb color accuracy and reliability in a standalone HomeKit design
- Eufy RoboVac 30C Review: Smart, powerful and affordable robo vac [Video]
- Battlefield V Battle Royale arrives later in March with fresh gameplay, more
- Hands-on with LEGO’s 300-piece Captain Marvel set: A must-have for Marvel fans at only$30
- Western Digital updates its WD Blue SSD to NVMe w/ 3x performance boost