9to5Toys Lunch Break: Pixel 2 XL 64GB $400, Sony Xperia Ear Duo $154, Amazon Tap $35, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Best Buy offers the unlocked Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB for $400 shipped (Reg. $599+)

Sony’s Xperia Ear Duo True Wireless Earbuds offer personalized voice alerts at $154 (Save 32%)

Grab the Amazon Tap Bluetooth Speaker w/ Alexa while it’s only $35 (Orig. $130)

Kick start your Alexa-enabled home and pair select Echo speakers w/ smart home devicesfrom $40

Nomad Pod Pro charges your iPhone and Apple Watch, now $35 (Reg. $50, Exclusive)

Harman Kardon Citation ONE Review: Smart, beautiful and sounds great [Video]

Review:Feiyu Vimble 2 smartphone gimbal offers smooth footage on a budget [Video]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Ditch your rental and score an Arris DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem from $80 (20% off)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

New Generation Zero trailer shows off the game’s robot infested open-world & 1980s setting

The ROCCAT Kova AIMO RGB gaming mouse offers 20 possible functions