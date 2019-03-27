Google talks Assistant and Android integration in promo from MWC booth [Video]

Android is the biggest smartphone platform on the planet, and Google Assistant has the potential to change it in a huge way. This week, Google shows off the integration between Android and Assistant in a brief video.

A product manager for Google Assistant, Austin Cheng, discusses in the brief video how Google’s two massive products integrate. This chat comes from the company’s MWC booth and features a few big announcements from the show floor, including the dual-screen LG V50.

In the video, Cheng talks first about how Android Messages now integrates Google Assistant. As was detailed in the original announcement, he explains how the Assistant can monitor your conversation and interject with information such as the weather.

More interestingly, he talks about how all of that is done on-device. The AI on your phone looks at the context and then provides that information to the Assistant to pull the needed data.

Cheng further talks about some core Assistant functionality that interacts with Android apps. As an example, there are app shortcuts which allow Google Assistant to directly interact to specific parts of apps such as Spotify.

