Amazon’s SanDisk and Western Digital Gold Box highlight today’s best deals, plus Philips Hue, Chromebooks, more

Today’s best deals include a notable SanDisk and Western Digital Gold Box, Philips Hue bulbs, and a $150 price drop on the Samsung Chromebook Plus. Head below for all of the best offers from 9to5Toys.

Amazon SanDisk and Western Digital Gold Box

Today only, over at Amazon, you can find SanDisk and Western Digital storage on sale. Some of our top picks include SanDisk’s 256GB microSD card for $31. Whether you need to add some capacity to your Android, GoPro, or Nintendo Switch, this sale has something for everyone. USB-C-equipped hard drives are an excellent backup solution as well. You can find all of our top picks right here.

Shine a little light on the situation with Philips Hue

Amazon is currently offering a four-pack of Philips Hue White LED light bulbs for $40. That works out to just $10 per unit. If you’re looking to expand your smart home setup, or just get started, it’s tough to beat that price. Philips Hue bulbs are compatible with Google Assistant, along with various other platforms including HomeKit and Alexa. Today’s deal is a great value, especially if you don’t need a full-on RGB setup.

Samsung Chromebook Plus is $150 off

Samsung’s Chromebook Plus offers a 2-in-1 design and today it’s $150 off. Amazon is currently marking down the convertible Chromebook to $450, which is the best price we’ve ever tracked at the online giant. Notable features include a 12.3-inch touchscreen, 64GB of SSD storage, and a bundled pen for another input option. We loved it in our hands-on review as a solid option for home or on-the-go.

Jumpstart your Wi-Fi with our Ubiquiti giveaway

If you missed it on Friday, we’re partnering with Ubiquiti to give one lucky reader an $895 network bundle with everything you need to jumpstart your setup. Head over to this page to learn how you can win.

