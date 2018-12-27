Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL ‘Lite’ reportedly launching this spring in the U.S.

Last month, alleged photos of a device referred to by many as the Pixel 3 ‘Lite’ leaked suggesting that Google was developing a mid-range phone. This reveal was followed by a notch-less Pixel 3 XL ‘Lite’ in early December, with both Made by Google phones reportedly launching this spring in the U.S.

According to Android Police, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL ‘Lite’ spotted over the last month are destined for the U.S. market. At the time, it was speculated that these phones could be Google’s oft-rumored entry for India given the mid-range specs.

Today’s report alludes to a wider international availability, especially with the release on Verizon. The U.S. carrier has been the exclusive Pixel partner since 2016 and suggests that Google is set on making a splash at the mid-range. An exact launch window and other pricing details are still unknown at this time.

Meanwhile, a U.S. launch comes in direct contrast to what Google Hardware head Rick Osterloh said about Pixel staying premium shortly after we first reported in January 2017 that Google was developing a “budget” phone.

The latest leaks suggest a Snapdragon 670 or 710 processor powering the device with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Notable is the inclusion of a headphone jack on both the 5.5-inch smaller device and larger 6-inch model. Instead of OLED, both devices are rumored to use IPS LCD panels as a likely cost-cutting measure.

Design-wise, the phones appear to be a mismatch of all three Pixel generations. There is a ‘splash of color’ on the power button, thick bezels with rounded corners, a glass shade on the rear, and more.

Meanwhile, there is a 12-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front-facer, with sample images having already leaked. Save for the dual-front cameras, this is an identical arrangement to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: