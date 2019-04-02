Google app 9.58 preps sleep timer, likely for Podcasts [APK Insight]

After missing its usual Friday release schedule, the latest Google app beta is rolling out this morning. Google app 9.58 most notably reveals a sleep timer feature, likely for Google Podcasts, and a handful of other tweaks and upcoming changes.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Sleep Timer

The next feature coming to Google Podcasts might be a sleep timer. While there is no explicit association tying these strings to Podcasts, that is the most obvious product for this functionality as Assistant’s audio news feature is not something people frequently go to bed listening to.

<string name=”start_sleep_timer”>Start</string> <string name=”stop_sleep_timer”>Stop</string>

The sleep timer references three increments — two of which are related to “episodes” — and the ability to close the UI. It is not yet live in Google app 9.58, but will likely appear in the player window.

<string name=”five_mins”>5 min</string> <string name=”end_of_episode”>End of episode</string> <string name=”to_episode_completion”>to episode completion</string> <string name=”close_sleep_timer”>Close</string>

Your People

Currently, the “Your People” page in Assistant settings tells users how they can enter birthdays and family relationships. The bottom of the page features two suggestion chips that open Assistant. An upcoming capability might give users a UI for manually entering dates, according to a new “Set” button.

<string name=”assistant_settings_people_birthday_title”>Birthday</string>

<string name=”assistant_settings_people_birthday_day”>Day</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_people_birthday_month”>Month</string>

<string name=”assistant_settings_people_birthday_set_button_label”>Set</string>

Dark mode

Earlier this year, the Assistant saw a partial dark mode when Night mode in Pie’s Developer options was enabled. A small example of that occurring again in Google app 9.58 is the overflow menu in the Recents tab, where items are shown in white text against a dark background.

How to update?

You can sign-up for the Google app’s beta program here or by heading to the Play Store listing on Android and scrolling to the bottom. The latest beta version of the Google app is immediately rolled out when it’s available.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

