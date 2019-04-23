Anker smartphone accessories, iOttie’s stylish Qi charger, and Timbuk2 backpacks are on sale today

Today’s best deals include Anker smartphone accessories, iOttie’s stylish Qi charger and the Timbuk2 Command backpack. Head below for more.

Deals on Anker smartphone accessories and tech

A new sale over at Amazon includes a number of notable markdowns on Anker products, headlined by the SpaceView Baby Monitor for $116 which we just recently reviewed. You’ll also find deals on the latest SoundCore Bluetooth Speakers, smart scales, and more. Check out the entire sale right here.

iOttie’s stylish USB-C Qi charger is on sale

iOttie makes one of the more stylish Qi chargers on the market today, and it’s currently marked down to $35 at Amazon. That’s good for a 24% discount from the going rate, is the first notable price drop we’ve tracked, and a new Amazon all-time low. Comprised of a soft feathered fabric, this model features a more premium design than your average wireless charging pad. Plus, not only does it support 10W charging speeds, but also 7.5Q.

Tote the stylish Timbuk2 Command Backpack around

Timbuk2 makes some of the best backpacks out there, and its Command bag is currently on sale today for $60. It typically sells for $90, making this offer a particularly notable savings. It has room for a 15-inch Chromebook or MacBook along with dedicated storage for various other tablets and accessories.

