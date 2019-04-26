HP 2-in-1 Chromebook hits all-time low, plus deals on Philips Hue Outdoor Lighting, Tile Trackers, more

Today’s best deals from 9to5Toys include a new all-time low on the HP 2-in-1 Chromebook, Philips Hue Outdoor lights, Tile Mate trackers, and more.

HP 2-in-1 Chromebook hits all-time low

Best Buy has the HP 2-in-1 Chromebook with a 12.3-inch touchscreen on sale for $399 shipped. That’s good for at least $100 off and the best price we’ve tracked to date. This 2-in-1 Chromebook sports a 12-inch touchscreen display which can be flipped and used as a convertible tablet. Specs include 32GB of eMMC flash memory and 4GB of RAM; it also includes a stylus. Overall, it’s just 0.3-inches thin and weighs about 1.5-pounds, so you know you can take it anywhere.

Latest Philips Hue Outdoor Lights see first discount

After first being announced earlier this year, the new Philips Hue line of outdoor lights is getting its first discount. Amazon has the Pathway outdoor light on sale for $117. That’s a $10 savings off the regular going rate and an Amazon all-time low. Aside from HomeKit control, you’ll be able to recreate 16 million colors and add a whole new level of customization to your outdoor lighting setup.

Pick up four Tile Mate trackers with a free Echo Dot

You can currently pick up a four-pack of Tile Mate trackers bundled with an Echo Dot for $60. You’d typically expect to spend $50 and $60 for these items individually. With Alexa integration, this is an easy way to keep track of valuable like wallets, keys, and more. Rocking a 300-foot range, replaceable batteries and more, Tile’s latest trackers make sure you’ll never have to wonder where your gear is again.

