Mysterious OnePlus 7 teasers highlight ‘icy smooth,’ faster performance

We’re barely two weeks away from the launch of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, and there’s a lot to look forward to with these devices. In the company’s barrage of teasers on Twitter, we’ve got two new OnePlus 7 teases that seem to focus on just how fast these phones will feel.

Posted on Twitter over the past couple of days, the first of these two teasers for the OnePlus 7 says that “we just made your phone slower.” While that sounds like OnePlus is just slowing down your older device, the accompanying animation hints that this is just a tease for the Snapdragon 855 chipset powering both devices.

The placement of the chip in this animation is a little odd, but it seems unlikely that this could be teasing any other component. Notably, the logo on this “chip” is the same one found on the company’s Warp Charger. It’s largely unclear if the two are related in any way.

Further, another tweet teases “icy smooth” performance. One might assume that this is teasing the rumored 90Hz display on the OnePlus 7 Pro. However, the #OnePlusSeries on the tweet itself seems to hint that, whatever this is talking about, is on both devices. On that note, I’d speculate perhaps it’s teasing a color variant, but at this point, we just don’t fully know.

Regardless of what OnePlus is teasing for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro over on Twitter, we know when these phones are coming. On May 14th, both will be unveiled, and we’ll be covering everything you need to know.

