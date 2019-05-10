SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSD cards, Nanoleaf smart lighting, and Timbuk2 bags highlight Friday’s best deals

Today’s best deals include a new all-time low on the SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card, Nanoleaf Assistant lighting, and Timbuk2 messenger bags. Head below for more in this edition of 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card hits all-time low

Add some storage to your Android device, Nintendo Switch, or camera with SanDisk’s 400GB microSD card. At its current $62 price tag, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. SanDisk is known as one of the best storage manufacturers out there, making today’s deal all the more notable. These cards are rated at transfer speeds up to 100MB/s and include a 10-year warranty. Ships with a bundled SD card adapter.

A few different Nanoleaf smart lighting panels are on sale

Nanoleaf makes some of the coolest smart lights on the market today. Its Canvas Smarter Kit is currently $180 while the larger Rhythm 15-tile option is $300. Both are the best prices we can currently find and amongst the lowest offers we’ve tracked to date. While you’ll be drawn in by the eye-catching multicolor design, you’ll stay thanks to additional features like HomeKit support. These multicolor lights can be reconfigured into a variety of patterns and respond to touch.

Pick up a stylish Timbuk2 messenger bag from $45

Amazon has a handful of Timbuk2 messenger bags on sale today starting at $45. Ideal for toting around your Chromebook, batteries, and more, these stylish messenger bags should fill just about any on-the-go need. You’ll find all of today’s best Timbuk2 deals right here.

