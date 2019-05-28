Moment has been making some of the best photo/video accessories for mobile devices for a fair bit now, and today they’re introducing a handful of new items including wallet cases for devices including the Pixel 3, bags, and more. Here’s what you need to know.

Moment Bags

The biggest announcement from Moment today is a new line of bags. These bags aren’t necessarily specially designed for Moment’s other gear, but the “Fanny Sling” and “Crossbody Wallet” offer something different and high in quality especially for photographers.

The Fanny Sling can be worn across the body or the waist and costs $69.99. Meanwhile, the Crossbody Wallet is designed to be worn on the wrist or across the body (like a purse) and costs $54.99. Moment’s CEO says that the company’s fans have been requesting bags from the company for years, and they “finally decided to do it.”

Moment’s bags are available exclusively through the company’s site.

Moment Wallet Cases

Another big part of today’s announcement is the launch of Moment Wallet Cases. These new cases build on top of the design Moment debuted with its latest generation of product but adds a pocket on the back for up to 3 cards. It’s a pretty standard wallet case in all honesty, but for those who want the ability to carry their cards and attach a lens, it’s definitely a great option. Pricing for the Moment Wallet Cases starts at $49 with availability on Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR.

Moment Wallet Case on Pixel 3

Pixel 3a Moment Cases have arrived

Moment also quietly put their cases on sale recently for the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL. Just like for the premium offering, these cases cost $39.99 and offer up compatibility with Moment’s collection of lenses. They’re available in “Walnut Wood” and “Black Canvas” from Moment’s website. Notably, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL standard cases also added some new color variants.

Pixel 3a XL Moment case (left) Pixel 3 Moment case in new “terracotta” color

Moment Cases for OnePlus

Finally, Moment also today introduced some new cases for OnePlus devices. Most notably, this includes the “Walnut Wood” color variant on OnePlus 6/6T/7 devices. Further, cases for the OnePlus 7 Pro are also up for pre-order with shipping beginning later this week. For the time being, they’re on sale for $32 (down from $40).

