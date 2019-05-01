Moment Pro Camera app updated w/ more manual controls, focus peaking, better Android support

Moment is a company all about getting the most from your smartphone’s camera as possible, and today they’re introducing a huge update for their camera app. The Moment Pro Camera is adding manual controls, focus peaking, and much more.

The $3.99 app has been available on Android for a while, even being one of the few apps supporting Google’s Pixel Visual Core. Now, the Android and iOS versions of the app are getting their biggest updates yet with some killer features in tow.

For both platforms, the Moment Pro Camera app is adding Focus Peaking. This feature allows users to have what’s in focus highlighted on screen when using manual focus. It’s a very useful feature for ensuring you’ve got perfectly sharp focus. Personally, I use it all the time on my Sony camera. Further, Zebra Stripes have also been added to highlight areas of the frame that are overexposed or underexposed.

The Android version on its own, though, is getting way more upgrades. For one, this update promises better support for OnePlus phones as well as the Samsung Galaxy S10 series. There are several other features being added too which are exclusive to the Android version of the app.

Split Focus and Exposure – Take control of tricky lighting scenarios with a two finger tap on the viewfinder to set en exposure point and focus point to different areas of your composition.

RGB Histogram: Dial in your video color, balance, and exposure with a live RGB histogram.

RAW+JPG: In RAW mode, capture both a RAW and JPG image. Dramatically speeds up the image preview when capturing in RAW

Camera roll redesign and performance improvements

This new update is rolling out now on the Google Play Store for all users. The app is best used with a Moment lens or two, but you can use it standalone as well. If you’re looking to pick up a lens, though, Moment is offering 15% off to anyone who uses the app to celebrate this Pro Camera update.

