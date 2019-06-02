At I/O 2019 last month, Google announced price cuts for its entire Home lineup. Another round of deals have kicked off today on the Google Store and other retailers, with the most notable being a $269 Google Home Max and $99 bundle that includes the Nest Hub, Home Mini, and C by GE smart bulb.

After being officially reduced by $100 to $299 in in May, the premium Home smart speaker sees another $30 cut to $269. This is one of the lowest price points we’ve seen for the very loud Google Home Max with dual 4.5″ woofers that provide “deep, balanced bass.” Smart Sound leverages machine learning to automatically adjust the equalizer in every room. At this discounted price, buying two for wireless pairing and stereo separation is somewhat more reasonable.

Another notable bundle is a $99 Nest Hub and free Smart Light Starter Kit that includes a Home Mini and C by GE smart bulb. This usually costs $184 and is a good way to start a smart home setup. The kit by itself is also available for $35.

Other deals include a $29 Google Home Mini (usually $49) in all colors and $79 (-$20) for the standard Google Home. These offers come as the FCC on Friday revealed a new Home device that appears to feature a built-in battery. However, these smart speakers are still more than capable and will continue to function for quite a while. Per Google’s usually schedule, new hardware usually appears in the fall, save for the summer Nest Hub Max launch.

These deals start today on June 2nd and run until Wednesday, June 19th. They are also available at other retailers like Best Buy and B&H Photo. Meanwhile, the Pixel Slate is still available at $200 off for another week.

Google Store Best Buy B&H Photo Google Home Mini $29 $29 $29 Google Home $79 $79 $79 Google Home Max $269 $269 $269 Google Nest Hub $99 $99 $99

