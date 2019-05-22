Waze adds DJ Khaled as latest celebrity navigation voice through the end of June

Over the past several years Waze has offered users the option to have their directions read out by a handful of different celebrities. Today, the popular navigation app is adding DJ Khaled as a navigation voice for Waze on both Android and iOS.

To celebrate the release of his latest studio album, Father of Ashad, Waze users will be able to set their navigation voice to that of DJ Khaled. The promotion runs from today, May 22nd, through June 30th. When set as a driver’s navigation voice, Khaled will provide navigational directions as well as some of his catchphrases including “Stay focused,” “Don’t play yourself,” and “The top’s off the Maybach!”

If you want to switch Waze over to DJ Khaled’s voice, head into Settings, then find Voice Directions, and select DJ Khaled.

Waze is available for download on both Android and iOS.

The everyday driving platform bringing together drivers to outsmart traffic together, and Deezer, the global music streaming service, have announced the voice will be available globally on Waze from today until the end of June, to celebrate the launch of DJ Khaled’s new album Father of Asahd. “We are beyond excited to launch the DJ Khaled voice in partnership with our friends at Deezer,” said Adam Fried, Head of Global Partnerships. “DJ Khaled has one of the most recognizable voices in the industry and is beloved by many of our 115+ million users around the world, so we can’t think of anyone better to safely and entertainingly guide Waze drivers on their journeys.”

