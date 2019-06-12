Wednesday’s best deals include SanDisk Ultra microSD storage at new all-time low pricing, plus offers on the TP-Link OnHub router and LG’s 55-inch OLED display. Hit the jump for more in this episode of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

SanDisk Ultra microSD card sale leads today’s best deals

Amazon has SanDisk’s Ultra 32GB microSD card on sale for $8. That’s a new all-time low and 33% off the regular going rate. This is a no-brainer buy at $8, as you can never have enough extra microSD storage lying around for your Android device or GoPro camera. This model supports transfer speeds up to 80MB/s, includes a 10-year warranty, and a water, temperature, shock, X-ray and magnet-proof design.

The TP-Link OnHub Google WiFi Router is down to $60

The TP-Link OnHub Router has been around for a while now, but with 802.11ac and support for Google WiFi, it’s still a solid buy at $60. TP-Link’s OnHub brings up to 1900 Mbps network speeds to your home alongside two built-in Gigabit Ethernet ports. It also works with the Google WiFi ecosystem, giving you many of the same features as the brand’s mesh system without the more premium price tag.

Upgrade to LG’s 55-inch OLED 4K TV at $1,000

Today only, B&H offers the LG C7C 55-inch 4K OLED Smart UHDTV for $1,000 shipped. That’s at least $500 off the regular going rate. While other TVs at this price point may offer larger displays, any deal under $1,000 on an OLED panel is particularly notable and this is just the third time we’ve seen this price point. With ultra-fast response times and deep contrasting colors, it doesn’t get better than LG’s offerings. Features include built-in smart services, HDR10 support, four HDMI inputs, and Dolby Atmos compatibility.

