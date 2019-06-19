After its April delay, it’s been unknown when Samsung is going to launch its unique Galaxy Fold. According to one Samsung executive, though, the Galaxy Fold is “ready” now that its issues have been fixed.

The Investor quotes Samsung Display Vice President Kim Seong-cheol from a speech at an industry event held by The Korean Information Display Society on June 18th. Seong-cheol says that the Samsung Galaxy Fold is “ready to hit the market.” Apparently, “most” of the issues with the folding OLED display have been “ironed out” at this point, two months after the Galaxy Fold issues first emerged.

This statement, however, doesn’t instill a ton of confidence in a launch coming imminently. Samsung also recently stated that the Fold won’t be launching in July, pointing towards a release date likely sometime after the Galaxy Note 10 is announced. Notably, that report also mentioned that “nothing had progressed” since April. This also isn’t the first time a Samsung executive has said that the device was ready or that things had been fixed.

As far as what Samsung has done to fix the Galaxy Fold, details haven’t been confirmed by the company. A report from May stated that a non-removable display protector and improved hinge design were among the improvements made. Meanwhile, AT&T, Best Buy, and even Samsung have canceled pre-orders for the device. A Samsung PR representative previously said the Fold’s release date would be announced “in the coming weeks.”

Image via The Verge

