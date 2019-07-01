Google breaks ground on $600 million data center in Nevada

Google this year announced that it is spending $13 billion on new or expanded offices and data centers in the United States. The latest site is in Nevada, with Google breaking ground today on a new data center and Cloud region.

Data centers power Google products like Search, Maps, and YouTube, with 16 already located around the world. The new facility is in Henderson, Nevada, which is a part of the Las Vegas metro area. More sites help increase the reliability and speed of apps for all end users.

When it comes online in 2020, the new data center will enhance our ability to provide the fastest and most reliable services for all our users and customers.

This facility will also power a new Google Cloud region, which GCP customers in the Western U.S. can leverage alongside Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, and Oregon. There are already 20 regions with 61 availability zones globally.

The region will have three availability zones and will support our portfolio of key GCP products, delivering simple, reliable, and secure infrastructure and lightning fast data analytics and ML/AI capabilities.

The new Nevada data center will see the company make a $600 million investment. Google today also announced a $1 million Google.org Impact Challenge for the state.

Nonprofits from any part of Nevada can submit their biggest and boldest ideas to create economic opportunities for their communities. A panel of judges will select the top five submissions from local nonprofits, who will each be awarded $175,000 to make their idea a reality. From there, the public will vote to select one of the five to be the “People’s Choice” winner and receive an additional $125,000.

Google’s Nevada data center is set to come online in 2020. It joins an upcoming expansion announced last month in Mayes County, Oklahoma and a new facility in Midlothian, Texas.

