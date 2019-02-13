Google announces $13 billion investment in 2019 for new/expanded U.S. offices & data centers

At the start of last year, Google detailed plans for new or expanded offices and data centers in 14 states across the country. Sundar Pichai today announced another U.S. expansion to the tune of $13 billion throughout 2019.

Last year, the company hired 10,000 people and invested $9 billion in new facilities. That number is increasing in 2019 with expansion plans in 14 states. Once complete, Google will have a presence in 24 states, with data centers in 13 communities.

These new investments will give us the capacity to hire tens of thousands of employees, and enable the creation of more than 10,000 new construction jobs in Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Virginia.

This is the second consecutive year that Google is growing faster outside of the Bay Area, and includes previously announced efforts in Los Angeles and New York, while confirming a new Austin office and data center in Texas. Meanwhile, Google is opening its first data center in Nevada. Many of the plans involve Googlers moving into larger offices that allow the company to double its workforce.

Midwest

We’re continuing to expand our presence in Chicago and are developing new data centers in Ohio and Nebraska. The Wisconsin office is set to move into a larger space in the next few months—and last November we opened a Detroit office in Little Caesars Arena, where you can see into the space where the Detroit Red Wings play.

South

With new office and data center development, our workforce in Virginia will double. And with a new office in Georgia, our workforce will double there as well. Data centers in Oklahoma and South Carolina will expand, and we’re developing a new office and data center in Texas.

Northeast Massachusetts has one of our largest sales and engineering communities outside of the Bay Area, and we’re building new office space there. In New York, the Google Hudson Square campus—a major product, engineering and business hub—will come to life over the next couple of years.

West We’ll open our first data center in Nevada and will expand our Washington office, a key product and engineering hub. In addition to investments in the Bay Area, our investments in California continue with the redevelopment of the Westside Pavillion, and the Spruce Goose Hangar in the Los Angeles area.

