How to make calls with Google Home and Google Nest Hub

Given everything that you can do with your Google Home(s) and/or Google Nest Hub(s), it’s easy to forget some of the simple tasks it can handle. One that I make use of a few times a week is the ability to make calls. Once you have it set up this is dead simple, so here’s how to get started making calls with Google Home and Google Nest Hub.

Note: At the time of publication this functionality is only available in the US, UK, and Canada. This cannot be used to call emergency services.

How to set up Google Home or Google Home Mini to make calls

Linking your Google account to your Google Home

If you did this during the initial setup of your Google Home or Google Home Mini, you can skip this:

Open the Home app on your smartphone Tap the account icon in the lower-right corner of the app Select the Assistant tab and then tap Voice match Check all the devices that you may wish to use for phone calls Tap Continue and then “I agree”

Sync contacts from your Google account

Open the Home app on your smartphone Tap the account icon in the lower-right corner of the app Select “Settings” in the General settings section Tap “Your data in the Assistant” Scroll down to “Device Information” and make sure it is toggled on



Connect your desired phone number to your account

(By default it appears as an unlisted number.)

Open the Home app on your smartphone Tap the account icon in the lower-right corner of the app Tap “Settings” in the General settings section Select the Services tab and then tap “Voice & Video calls” Select Mobile calling You can use a Google Voice number, a standard phone number, or a Google Fi number.



Making Calls with Google Home or Google Home Mini

With all that out of the way, as promised, making calls with Google Home is simple. There are a number of different options available. Just say, “Hey Google,” or “Okay Google,” and then any of the following commands:

Call (Name of individual in your contacts)

Call (Name of business in your contacts or available through Google) You can also inquire for a nearby business and then simply say “Call them.”

Call (Full phone number with area code)

When you are done with your call, you need to say, “Hey Google,” or “Okay Google,” again, and then:

Stop

End call

Hang up

Disconnect

Setting up Google Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max to make calls

To make voice calls with your mobile number from your Google Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max in the US or UK, just follow the same instructions for Google Home above. However, you can also use Google Duo for making calls with Google Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max. You gain the ability to make video calls as well as voice calls this way, but be aware that this is then limited to other Google Duo users. To set that up, follow the instructions below.

Set up Google Duo for your Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max

Open the Home app on your smartphone Tap the account icon in the lower-right corner of the app Select “Settings” in the General settings section Select the Services tab, then “Voice & Video calls,” and finally, “Video & Voice Apps” Tap Google Duo and then complete the guided setup

Sync contacts from your Google account

Open the Home app on your smartphone Tap the account icon in the lower-right corner of the app Select “Settings” in the General settings section Tap “Your data in the Assistant” Scroll down to “Device Information” and make sure it is toggled on

Making calls with Google Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max

Again, after the setup is complete, making calls with Google Nest Hub is easy. The touchscreen on these devices gives you some additional options in comparison to the Google Home devices. To initiate a call, just say, “Hey Google,” or, “Okay Google,” and then any of the following commands:

Call (Name of individual in your contacts)

Video Call (Name of individual in your contacts)

In the case of the cameraless Nest Hub, obviously there is no video for the recipient of your call.

When you are done with your call, you can tap “End call” on the screen or say, “Hey Google,” or “Okay Google,” again and then:

Stop

End call

Hang up

Disconnect

That’s all there is to it, and hopefully you will find this feature as useful as I do.

