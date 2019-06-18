[Update: June 2019] Best fitness trackers for Android and Google Fit

Smartwatches have dominated wearable coverage in recent years, and there are fantastic options for those that do want all of the power that a smartwatch can offer. However, for many people, a fitness tracker might be a better fit. These devices will record all of your fitness data in a much smaller package than the average smartwatch. The key advantages you should be looking for in a fitness tracker versus a smartwatch are size, battery life, and cost. So if you think a fitness tracker might meet your needs, here are the best fitness trackers for Android and Google Fit on the market today.

BEST ANDROID FITNESS TRACKERS – JUNE 2019

Xiaomi Mi Band 3

Budget Google Fit companion

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is the best fitness tracker for Android users that wants to add fitness tracking to their life without a huge investment in time or money. The device is a dead simple silicone band with a small (0.78-inch) monochrome OLED touchscreen. Thankfully that display is surprisingly responsive and there’s a single capacitive button below the screen, that’s it.

The Mi Band 3 in its default configuration with the plain black band is just pleasantly nondescript. It doesn’t stand out or scream that you have a piece of technology on your wrist. If you do want your Mi Band 3 to stand out, there is a healthy ecosystem of 3rd party bands. They come in a variety of colors and materials that can make it more fashionable.

The battery life of the Mi Band 3 is stellar, you can get up to 20 days between charges. The heart rate monitor has the biggest impact on the battery, if you turn it all the way up to reading once per minute you’ll drop the battery life to 3-5 days.

And yes, this simple and affordable fitness tracker has a heart rate monitor, something that some devices lack at 3-4x the price of the Mi Band 3. While it isn’t the most impressive looking option on our list in its default configuration, the Mi Band 3 is the most astounding value as it offers comparable functionality to its competitors at a fraction of the cost.

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro

Power-packed fitness tracking with GPS and music

Samsung is one of the few major Android OEMs that keeps finding some measure of success with its wearables. They produce a few of our favorite smartwatches too. The Gear Fit2 Pro captures a lot of what they do right in a slightly smaller and less expensive form factor.

The Gear Fit2 Pro has the familiar band styling of many fitness trackers, but it blows most competitors out of the water on features. With built-in GPS and music playback via downloaded local music or Spotify, this is the rare fitness tracker that can be used without dragging your smartphone along.

Thankfully given the wide range of features on the Gear Fit2 Pro, it has an amazing 1.5-inch curved Super AMOLED color display at 216 x 432. It makes everything easy to read and navigate. With that said, it still doesn’t come close to a full smartwatch, but the Gear Fit2 Pro does light duty with notifications from calls, texts, Facebook and Twitter. You can also program some quick responses to calls or texts.

Battery life is solid at 3 days between charges for normal activity, but tracking a marathon or long bike ride with GPS can drop it to 1-2 days. The Gear Fit2 Pro has continuous heart rate monitoring and will automatically detect a number of different exercises. Water resistance is a real strength at up to 50 meters and the onboard altimeter keeps track of your elevation gains.

One downside is that it won’t sync with Google Fit, unless you use a 3rd party solution like Health Sync, which may be a dealbreaker for some.

Fitbit Charge 3

Week-long battery life and an excellent ecosystem

It would be impossible to make a list of the best fitness trackers and exclude Fitbit. While they dipped into the smartwatch market recently, the company hasn’t forgotten its roots. Presently the Charge 3 is the pinnacle of its fitness trackers.

The Fitbit Charge 3 offers continuous heart rate monitoring, an altimeter and assisted GPS (requires your smartphone). You can set goals for yourself in over 15 exercises to view live stats on the Charge 3. It automatically detects and records a wide variety of activities. It’s swimmer-friendly with water resistance up to 50 meters.

Notifications include calls, calendar alerts, texts, and customizable quick replies. A far cry from a full smartwatch, but it saves you from pulling your phone out of your pocket.

Battery life is roughly 7 days, making the Charge 3 excellent for sleep tracking. This is a strength for the Fitbit app too with detailed reports on your sleep and how to improve it.

Fitbit integrates with numerous 3rd party apps and services but doesn’t natively sync to Google Fit. You can use a 3rd party app, FitToFit, but these solutions are more tenuous. The Fitbit app can also handle logging meals and will integrate that into your calorie goals for the day.

A less discussed strength of Fitbit is the social aspect. You view a leaderboard with all of your Fitbit friends on it. You can set challenges for one another or with a group of friends. It’s not for everyone, but if you have a network of Fitbit friends this can be a powerful motivator.

There’s also a thriving ecosystem of bands for the Charge 3, if you want to switch things up there are hundreds of style and color options.

OTHER EXCELLENT FITNESS TRACKERS FOR ANDROID

Garmin Vivofit 4

Garmin is a significant force in the high-end fitness-focused smartwatch market, but the company has a solid affordable fitness tracker lineup as well. The Vivosmart 4 and Vivosport are interesting options in their own right, but the Vivofit 4 is their most unique offering.

Unlike every other fitness tracker on this list, the Garmin Vivofit 4 doesn’t have a rechargeable battery. That’s because it relies on two user-replaceable SR43 batteries, which last for about a year and cost less than $5.

And it doesn’t skimp on the fitness tracking, with steps, distance, calories burned and sleep tracking. Garmin’s Move IQ attempts to automatically detect and categorize your activity from the day. You get simple stats on the always-on color display and the Garmin Connect app has the detailed version. Garmin is also the closest to Fitbit in terms of deeper sleep tracking feedback and with Vivofit 4 never needing a charger you should never miss a night of tracking.

The Vivofit has a few other tricks up its sleeve with alarms, timers, weather and a find my phone feature. The Garmin Vivofit 4 is one of the best fitness trackers for Android because you can put it on and completely forget about it while it simply tracks your activity. Garmin again doesn’t support syncing to Google Fit, so you would need to turn to Health Sync if getting your data into Google Fit is critical to you.

Fitbit Inspire HR

The Inspire HR offers similar functionality to the Charge 3 in a smaller and less expensive package. Those that are looking predominantly for simple fitness tracking should be well served by the Inspire HR. Basic functionality is quite similar with steps, heart rate, sleep, and automatic activity tracking.

So what are you giving up by going with the Inspire HR? You lose the altimeter found in the Charge 3 and battery life drops from 7 days to slightly less than 5. The on-device UI is slightly different as it only supports up and down swipes. Similarly, the higher end functions are reduced with no custom replies to notifications and no storage of previous notifications.

The Fitbit app experience is naturally identical with all of the same great data on activity and sleep. Additionally, you still have a thriving 3rd party market for bands that will let you switch up the look of your device. The main unit itself only comes in black however and is plastic as compared to the aluminum of the Charge 3.

Motiv Smart Ring

If you hate the idea of something on your wrist or have an analog watch you don’t want to give up, the Motiv Smart Ring might be the answer for you. Motiv packed all of the typical fitness tracker sensors into a device that fits on your finger.

It will track steps, distance, activity, calories burned, resting heart rate, and sleep. Other than the lack of a display this really doesn’t skimp on functionality versus its wrist-based competitors. Obviously, you view all of your fitness data in the Motiv app, but it can also sync over to Google Fit.

Battery life is roughly 3 days and it recharges in 90 minutes with the included USB chargers. Obviously more would be preferable, but given the size it’s pretty amazing and with the short recharge time it shouldn’t be a problem for most people.

Swimmers are safe with water resistance to 165 feet. The ring itself is made of titanium, so it can hold up to daily wear effectively. This all underscores the main selling point for the Motiv Smart Ring and that is that other than charging, this is a device that does its job and otherwise stays out of your way.

If you want to know a bit more; check out our full hands-on with the Motiv Smart Ring. Like the Garmin Vivofit 4, the Motiv Smart Ring is one of the best fitness trackers for Android because it brings something unique to the table.

