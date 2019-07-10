Android Q Beta 5 rolled out to devices today via OTA updates on beta-enrolled Pixel phones. It seems an issue has cropped up for a number of users, and Google has subsequently announced that the OTA update rollout of Android Q Beta 5 has been temporarily stopped.

Late this evening, Google added an update to the top of the Android Q Beta 5 announcement post on Reddit, spotted by Android Police. The company hasn’t shared much information on why the update has been stopped, other than to say that some users are running into an issue with installing the update.

We’re aware of an issue with Android Q Beta 5 related to installing updates. We’ve temporarily paused Beta 5 OTA updates to all Pixel devices as we investigate the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience, and will provide this post once the issue is resolved.

This seems very similar to issues that were discovered shortly after the release of last month’s Android Q Beta 4, which also had its OTA process temporarily stopped. If that previous experience is anything to base our timing off of, it may take a few days for Google to push out another update.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for any further information on how long Android Q Beta 5’s OTA rollout will be stopped as Google makes it available. In the meantime, you can still get onto Android Q Beta 5 by manually downloading and installing the OTA from your computer via ADB.

Did you have any issues with installing the OTA update on your device? Let us know in the comments.

Updating…

More on Android Q:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: