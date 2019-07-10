Here’s everything new in Android Q Beta 5 [Gallery]

Android Q Beta 5 brings us even closer to the official launch of Google’s next mobile operating system in the coming months. We’re enrolling in the Beta Program and sideloading the OTAs right now to explore all the tweaks and near final iterations of the UI and features, so stay tuned to our updating (reverse chronological) list below.

With every beta release, Android Q is nearing its finalized state. Many new tentpole features — like dark mode and gestural navigation — were announced at I/O 2019, with these upcoming updates focussed on optimizing for the consumer launch.

For reference, here’s our everything new in Android Q Beta 1, Beta 2, Beta 2 patch, Beta 3, and Beta 4.

Pixel Launcher Suggestions

The Pixel Launcher regains a setting to disable suggested apps in Recents and at the top of the All Apps list. “Overview selection” allows users to turn off OCR and Google Lens capabilities from the multitasking view, but the latter feature is still broken. The “Share Event Database” testing preference has also been removed.

At a Glance bug

In what’s likely a bug, “At a Glance” loses the line separating the day/date from weather condition/current temperature. While missing from the Pixel Launcher, it’s still present in the Google app widget version.

The new gesture navigation conflicts with the long-standing way to launch Assistant by tapping and holding the home button. Android Q Beta 5 makes it clear that the new method involves a diagonal swipe from either the bottom-left or right corner of the screen. White gesture “handles” occasionally appear to direct users where to swipe up.

Gesture navigation

Google has renamed “Fully gestural navigation” to just “Gesture navigation” in Android Q Beta 5.