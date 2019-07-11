One of the best Sonos sales ever highlights today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch is $200, and you can grab two Chromecasts for $50. Hit the break for more deals.

New eBay Sonos sale takes 20% off

WorldWide Stereo’s official eBay storefront is taking an extra 20% off various Sonos speakers, marking some of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. You’ll find the full lot on this landing page, just be sure that it says extra 20% off next to the listing to ensure eligibility. Full discount displayed at final checkout. Headlining for us is the Sonos Play:5 AirPlay-enabled Smart Speaker for $399. Regularly $499, that’s a $100 discount and the best price we’ve tracked. This flagship Sonos speaker delivers substantial power, access to AirPlay, multi-room capabilities, and more. We loved it in our hands-on review.

Lock in a 20% discount on the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch

Amazon offers the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier 46mm Smartwatch for $200. Having just fallen from $250, like what it still fetches at Best Buy that’s good for a 20% discount. Today’s offer matches the second-best we’ve seen in 2019. Samsung Gear S3 rocks a 46mm circular touchscreen and features three-day battery life. Plus it can relay notifications from your smartphone, track a variety of fitness-related stats, and more. Check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

Snag two Google Chromecasts for $50

Today only, Best Buy offers two Chromecast Streaming Media Players for $50. With a regular price tag of $35 each, today’s represents a $20 savings. Google’s Chromecast delivers access to all of your favorite streaming content, including services like Netflix, YouTube, YouTube TV, and HBO NOW. Unlike other streaming media players on the market, Chromecast doesn’t take up too much room. Simply plug it in to your TV’s HDMI port and you’re ready to rock.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Hub Review: Giving my 22 year old opener new life [Video]

Jackery Bolt Review: Built-in Lightning and USB cables for easy power [Video]

Netgear EX3700 Wi-Fi Extender: Can this Amazon best-seller reach my yard? [Video]