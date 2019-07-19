Acer Chromebook R 11 hits a new all-time low, an unlocked Google Pixel 2 XL can be yours for $340, and Emerson’s Assistant-enabled thermostat is $89. Hit the jump for more in this 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Enjoy 10 hours of battery on the Acer Chromebook R 11

Amazon offers the Acer Chromebook R 11 4 GB/32 GB/1.6 Ghz 11.6-inch Convertible Laptop for $210. Normally selling for $279 at retailers like B&H, that’s good for a 25% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. This Chromebook features a unique two-in-one design that allows you to convert it from being a typical laptop into a tablet. There’s 32 GB of onboard storage as well as 4 GB of RAM, plus you’ll also find a built-in SD card slot, a USB 3.0 port, HDMI, as well as up to 10 hours of battery life and more.

Google Pixel 2 XL can be yours for $340

Rakuten is offering the Google Pixel 2 XL 128 GB Unlocked Smartphone for $340. Regularly fetching closer to $600 at retailers like Walmart, today’s deal offers significant savings and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. If there’s one thing I’ve learned about buying smartphones over the last couple of years, it’s that it pays to settle for the last-generation model. Year over year, upgrades are often easy to live without, and the savings are anything but minuscule. Pixel 2 sports a water-resistant metal unibody, a Snapdragon 835 processor, and one of the best smartphone cameras out there.

Have Siri cool you off with Emerson’s Sensi Assistant Thermostat

Amazon offers the Emerson Sensi Assistant-enabled Wi-Fi Thermostat for $89. Normally selling for $120, that’s good for a 25% discount and is a match of the third-lowest price we’ve seen this year. Today’s offer comes within $5 of this year’s Amazon low, and is one of the best we’ve tracked outside of a limited Rakuten sale. Emerson’s smart thermostat works with your Android, Alexa, Assistant, and more, right out of the box. While it doesn’t have as flashy a design as other smart thermostats, it’s an affordable way to bring Assistant-enabled temperature control to your setup. It also works with Alexa and Siri, giving you flexibility in how you incorporate the thermostat in your smart home.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Eufy Video Doorbell Review: HD Video and advanced motion detection features [Video]

Amazon Echo Show 5 Review: Quick look at the latest Alexa smart display [Video]

Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Hub Review: Giving my 22 year old opener new life [Video]