Samsung Galaxy Tab A 128GB (2019) drops to $250, Bose SoundTouch Series speakers are now 20% off and we have huge smart home deals for Black Friday in July. Find more deals in this 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s 2019 Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch 128GB drops to $250

Amazon is now offering the 2019 10.1-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A 128GB WiFi Tablet for $249.99 shipped. Just be sure to clip the $50 on-page coupon. Just released on April 26th of this year, it is regularly $330 at Best Buy and is now $80 off at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked on this model. Features include a full HD corner-to-corner display, Dolby Atmos surround sound, up to 13 hours of battery life on a full charge, and much more. Rated 4+ stars from over 150 Amazon customers.

Bose SoundTouch Series currently 20% off at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker for $149.99 shipped. That’s $49 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is within $1 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This Alexa-equipped speaker is Wi-Fi connected, just like Sonos. You can stream services like Amazon Music and Spotify directly, and its entire lineup can be linked together for multi-room audio. A recently-released Bose Skill for Alexa allows users to control these speakers with voice from any of Amazon’s Echo products.

Huge deals on smart home gear: Hue, Nanoleaf, LIFX, more

As part of its Black Friday in July Sale, Best Buy is offering numerous smart home products on sale. Our top pick is the Philips Hue 3-Bulb Multicolor Starter Kit with Lightswitch for $129.99 shipped available at both Best Buy’s eBay storefront and direct. This is down from its $180 list price there and matches our last mention. If you’ve yet to enter the Philips Hue ecosystem, this is the perfect starter kit. You’ll get the Hub, three multicolor bulbs, and a lightswitch in this bundle. Plus loads more deals on Nanoleaf, Wemo, TP-Link, and more.

