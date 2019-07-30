Now in its fifth edition, Google is taking nominations for the 2019 Material Design Awards. There are four categories with self-nominations again accepted, with the company looking for “best-in-class designs from our community.”

Hosted by Google Design, there are four categories: Theming, Innovation, Universality, and Experience. Any Android, iOS, or web product that launched or made a significant update with Material Design between September 2018 and August 2019 qualifies.

Theming : An expressive brand identity executed with Material Theming, including the consistent application of color, typography, and shape.

Innovation : A demonstrated ability to build upon and extend the Material Design system in inspiring new directions.

Universality : A thoughtful and inclusive design tailored to the specific needs of users with a range of abilities and user needs.

Experience: A creative and effective deployment of interaction, navigation, and content in service of an impactful user experience.

The nomination window opened yesterday and runs until Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:59PM PT. Material Design Award 2019 winners will be announced on design.google at the start of October.

Only self-nominations are accepted, with submitters needing permission to do so from their company. You can submit in all four categories as long as a separate entry is made. The form includes two questions, but it’s otherwise a straightforward process.

