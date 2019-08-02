Despite the fact that we’re right on the cusp of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ launch, it doesn’t mean you should sleep on the Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10+.

That said it’s pretty amazing to think that it was almost half a year since the last Unpacked event and people are already overlooking the Galaxy S10 and S10+ for newer, “shinier” tech trinkets.

Leaks and rumors have helped to give us so much information that we practically know pretty much everything about the upcoming Galaxy Note 10. That means that if you were holding out to see what it might bring to the table, you can probably make a pretty solid decision on your next smartphone without even having to see it unveiled (or in the flesh).

Since the release of the S10 line, we’ve seen a few new challengers enter the arena. Of those, the most notable is arguably the superb OnePlus 7 Pro. While it is fantastic, the Galaxy S10 and S10+ do offer a few things that the OnePlus simply can’t, which is why we still think the Galaxy S10/S10+ might be the best ‘all-around’ Android phone.

So with that said, if you’re in the market for a new smartphone, here are five solid reasons why the S10/S10+ should most definitely be on your “consideration” list.

Display

The Galaxy S10+, simply put, has the best display on the market that doesn’t have a high refresh rate. Samsung’s prowess in creating some of the best displays on any portable tech is definitely well known at this point and the S10 does not disappoint.

The AMOLED panel is simply gorgeous from any and all angles and it manages to get bright without becoming over-saturated. The HDR10+ certification also means you get an even fuller dynamic range of colors than competing displays on comparably-priced and marketed smartphones.

It’s a massive 6.4-inch edge-to-edge panel that really only has one blemish. The upper right pill-shaped punch-hole notch houses two front-facing cameras which, in all honesty, don’t distract all too much. I will say that I much prefer this positioning to a central dewdrop notch or punch-hole — the latter of which will be coming to the Note 10.

Everything from movies to video games look simply flawless on the S10 and S10+ displays, the fact that the top and side bezels are at a minimum also helps immerse you in just about everything on-screen. At least as far as Samsung devices go, the S10 and S10+ will have the best in class display right behind the upcoming Note 10.

Features

Finding a fully featured-packed smartphone is much easier in 2019 than it has ever been. That said, where many make compromises in certain areas, the S10+ continues where the Galaxy Note 9 left off. There is no S-Pen but you get the benefit of a headphone port in an era when flagship phones have more-or-less rid themselves of wired audio connections.

The camera offers a little bit of everything too. You’re given access to a telephoto zoom lens, ultra-wide-angle lens, and a standard fixed focus wide-angle camera. Let’s not forget that updates have added a new dedicated Night Mode to the S10+ camera system, giving you yet more flexibility over the competition — although it doesn’t quite match the Pixel 3 or Huawei P30 Pro in night photography.

Samsung also includes neat but arguably gimmicky features like wireless Powershare, which allows you to wirelessly charge other devices by placing them on the back of your phone. I thought it was a gimmick too at first but I’ve actually used this a few times to charge my Galaxy Buds when I needed a little extra juice.

As far as features go in a smartphone, the S10+ has way more than most and there are far too many to list here.

Design

The S10+ is most definitely an objectively good looking smartphone. It is the culmination of nearly a decade of tweaks, fine-tuning and refinement by Samsung to produce a smartphone that is more than a match for the iPhone. In the past, Samsung phones have been denounced for feeling “cheap” but the S10 is outright the most luxurious Samsung phone ever made for the mass market.

Every accent, curve, and edge feels like a true “premium” device in every sense of the word. Even with all of that impressive tech packed inside, it’s amazing how svelte the S10+ feels. It’s lightweight but sturdy. The 93 percent screen-to-body ratio is also incredibly striking when compared to many of the other phones on the market.

I’ve not even mentioned the colors, all of which look amazing in various lighting conditions. We’ve since seen some awesome limited edition colors released too that include Cardinal Red and Prism Silver — it’s just a shame these aren’t available in all markets.

Battery Life

With a 4,100mAh battery, you get an all-day lifespan without needing to worry about finding a charging brick or power bank. It’s still a shame you have to contend with the older, slower 15W QuickCharge 2.0 charge speeds though. That said, while it takes a little while to top up the battery, you benefit from an exceptional lifespan.

My personal preference is to top up using wireless fast charging. You can charge at 10W via a compatible wireless charger. Because the battery is so substantial, charging overnight feels much less necessary than it ever has. Don’t just take my word for it, the numerous posts on /r/GalaxyS10 regularly boast of screen on time figures of over 10 hours on a single charge.

Price

The Galaxy S10 and S10+ have both come down significantly in price since being released earlier this year. If you don’t care for 5G — which still only has limited coverage — then there are genuinely only a few phones that offer as much on paper as the Galaxy S10 and S10+.

It’s also worth noting that because Samsung releases the Note at the mid-point of the year, price reductions on the S10 and S10+ make them much more affordable for everyone. For the patient buyer, you get just as much phone as you do at launch, but manage to score yourself a pretty sizeable discount.

Where should I pick up the Samsung Galaxy S10+?

On Amazon, the S10+ has now dipped to $799 unlocked, which is a heck of price drop for such a fantastic smartphone. Alternatively, the smaller Galaxy S10 is just $699 unlocked. My advice would be to check out your carrier though for the real deals. For instance, AT&T is offering the S10+ with up to $750 in bill credits, plus a $300 reward card if you purchase online.

If you’re happy to buy used, eBay has some primo discounts on the S10 family should you want an unlocked device and are willing to shell out up-front.

