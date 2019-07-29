YouTube TV adding PBS and PBS Kids later this year

YouTube TV is now available in every US television market at $49.99 per month. Google announced today that PBS and PBS Kids are coming to the cord-cutting service later this year.

Over 70 channels are currently included with YouTube TV, including the big four broadcast networks and various cable offerings. Nine other channels, including sport passes, can be purchased separately. The two upcoming additions help address how the Google service lacks public options beyond local broadcast networks.

PBS is already diligent about offering its content online, but integration within YouTube TV provides a lower barrier to start watching and recording.

Discovery and National Geographic serve as good alternatives in the meantime. PBS Kids — with favorites like Arthur and Sesame Street — help complement Cartoon Network and Disney (Channel, XD, Junior). The official YouTube TV Twitter account only notes that the PBS network is coming “later this year.”

The last major network addition with Discovery in April coincided with the $10 price hike announcement. That included 10 channels like Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, Travel Channel, and MotorTrend.

We are excited to announce that a new network will be coming to the YouTube TV lineup later this year: @PBS and @PBSKIDS. Welcome to the family! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/AaatKyl0tU — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) July 29, 2019

