Music streaming platform Spotify has launched a Lite version of its Android app to help those using low-powered devices stream music on poor connections.

The ultra-lightweight 10 MB app is automatically set to stream tracks and podcasts at the “basic” setting by default. Spotify claims that this works out at around 0.5 MB per song. You’re not limited to listening at this “basic,” quality, though, as you can crank it up to full high quality if you wish.

“Spotify Lite was built from the ground up based on user feedback from around the world, allowing millions more to enjoy the world’s best music experience — especially in areas with limited bandwidth and phone storage,” said Kalle Persson, senior product manager at Spotify.

The app works very much like the full-fat version but is optimized to work well on limited hardware and data connections. It should also run fast for those with more capable devices and data connections. You will need to be running Android 4.3 or higher to use the app.

Spotify Lite also comes with the neat ability to set data limits and get a notification when you reach it. This feature should help those with hard data limits, meaning they won’t have to worry about breaking them and incurring massive bills.

If you already use the normal version of Spotify, then we’re not sure how you would benefit from using this Lite version, apart from saving some storage space. Spotify Lite also includes a neat button to clear your cache with a single tap, should storage space prove to be an issue.

Spotify Lite is currently available in 36 countries:

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

Argentina

Peru

Chile

Colombia

Bolivia

Costa Rica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Guatemala

Honduras

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Uruguay

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Algeria

Lebanon

Morocco

Tunisia

Oman

Jordan

Bahrain

United Arab Emirates

Kuwait

Qatar

South Africa

Indonesia

Philippines

Vietnam

Malaysia

India

Spotify has confirmed that this Lite app will come to more markets in the coming months and will support more devices soon. You can head to the Google Play Store to download the app right now.

