Super Chats for YouTube now available in 19 more countries

- Aug. 13th 2019 5:08 am PT

0

The Super Chat feature for YouTube has been around for a couple of years, allowing you to send cash to your favorite live streamers. It has been available widely and is now rolling out to a further 19 countries.

That increase means that you can pay for Super Chat messages in 60 countries around the globe (via Android Police). Considering that we recently saw the YouTube Gaming site merge with the main YouTube site, this is likely a way to ensure consistency across nations globally.

From today, anyone in the following countries can send donations to their favorite channels or live streamer:

  • Belarus
  • Bolivia
  • Bulgaria
  • Costa Rica
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Dominican Republic
  • Ecuador
  • El Salvador
  • Guatemala
  • Honduras
  • Luxembourg
  • Malta
  • Nicaragua
  • Panama
  • Paraguay
  • Romania
  • South Africa
  • Uruguay

The spending limits are still set at $500 USD per day, or $2,000 USD per week on YouTube Super Chats and Super Stickers if you’re feeling particularly generous with your donations. Should you already be a YouTube Premium subscriber, you’ll also get up to $2 Super Chat credit as part of your subscription.

More on YouTube:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube is Google's massive video streaming platform, accepting videos from creators large and small

About the Author

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a XL