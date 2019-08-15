Google Search adds multi-sided die to built-in rolling tool

Google Search has a number of built-in tools that you’d otherwise need to download separate apps for. The “roll dice” utility is getting a significant update that adds multi-sided die, while all the tools are now conveniently listed.

The previous “roll dice” or “roll a die” panel was just a six-sided cube. This tool now also features die with four, eight, ten, twelve, and twenty sides. All six options are listed below with a “modifier” feature for games like Dungeons & Dragons.

We’ve been able to add over 50 die to the window with each type featuring a corresponding shape and color. The “Total” is listed in the bottom-right corner and a value is generated at random immediately upon dice selection. “Roll” at the bottom of the screen will update all your added die, but there is a delay depending on the count.

Google Search’s roll dice tool is more convenient than opening a dedicated app or visiting a separate website. It’s also useful and fast to load in a pinch.

This card can be expanded to reveal Google’s other built-in utilities: Color picker, Spinner, Meditate, Calculator, Flip a coin, Roll a die, and Metronome. There’s also a list of games & toys: Tic tac toe, Earth Day Quiz, Fun facts, PAC-MAN, Solitaire, Spin a dreidel, Minesweeper, Snake, and Animal sounds.

All these tools are available in Google’s Android and iOS apps, as well as the web, with some better suited for touchscreens.

