The Google app has added a useful share shortcut when viewing Discover articles or Search results on Android. Appearing in the top-right corner, it’s elevated from the browser’s otherwise long overflow menu.

The Google app has leveraged a Chrome Custom Tab to open links since 2016. This allows for a more instantaneous browsing experience that obviates the need of first opening the entire Chrome browser. Instead of waiting for apps to switch, the desired page immediately loads, while preserving cookies and logged-in states.

Apps are able to customize the CCT, with Google’s previous addition being a bookmark feature to save articles into Collections. When opening articles from Google Discover or Google Search results, the app bar now features a standard share button. Tapping just opens the system share sheet.

This is much more convenient than first having to open the overflow menu and then find “Share link.” In Chrome Custom Tabs, that share button does not show your last used action like in the full browser, so the removal from the menu is not a great loss.

Old New

Sharing is now more prominent and less likely to be confused with Collections. However, it does further cut the site name in the app bar.

The shortcut comes as Google recently added an easy way to share searches from the results page. This Google app share button is widely rolled out on both the stable and latest beta versions today.

