Nokia’s budget portfolio expanded earlier this year with the Nokia 3.2 and 4.2, and now the former of those devices is getting a carrier variant. Nokia has just announced the Nokia 3V for Verizon, a $169 mid-range smartphone going on sale later this week.

As a part of the company’s push into the US, the Nokia 3V will debut on Verizon Wireless for the carrier’s prepaid service after the Nokia 2V’s debut earlier in 2019. This latest release rebrands the Nokia 3.2 and keeps a lot of the same specs and features.

Up front, there’s a 6.26-inch HD+ display that has a notch to house the front-facing camera. The battery inside, which charges via microUSB, should provide up to two days of battery life, according to Nokia. There’s a Snapdragon 419 under the hood, 2 GB of RAM, and 16 GB of storage as well.

Along the side of the device, Nokia has also included a button used solely for triggering the Google Assistant, leaving the handy tool just a tap away, even with the screen turned off. The power button also cleverly doubles as a notification light.

The Nokia 3V features largely the same hardware, but this time it’s available in a Blue colorway. There’s also Verizon branding on the back of the device. In terms of software, Android Pie is out of the box with some preloaded Verizon apps. This device, notably, isn’t part of the Android One program. Despite that, Nokia promises 1.5 years of monthly security patches and at least two OS upgrades.

The Nokia 3V will be available from Verizon starting on August 23 for $168, or $7/month. The device will be available to purchase online and through select Verizon stores.

Nokia 3V’s massive screen and two-day battery life makes affordability exciting, launching now on Verizon Bringing the Google Assistant button, biometric face unlock, and the latest Android 9 Pie to your fingertips NEW YORK, August 20, 2019 — HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announces Nokia 3 V will be available to buy exclusively from Verizon for $168 starting August 23, 2019. Nokia 3 V combines an impressively sized HD+ display for the price with HMD Global’s signature two-day battery life and is powered by the latest Android 9 Pie experience. Maurizio Angelone, Vice President Americas, HMD Global, said: “Building upon the launch of the Nokia 2 V on Verizon Prepaid in January, we are so excited to now offer the Nokia 3 V as HMD Global’s first post-paid device on the network. This is the next step in HMD Global’s journey to deliver United States consumers a versatile line up of Nokia phones both unlocked, and on their preferred wireless provider.” “At HMD Global, we believe owning an affordable smartphone shouldn’t mean missing out on exciting features, the latest mobile innovations, and regular updates. With Nokia 3 V, consumers will receive a year and a half of monthly security patches and two OS upgrades guaranteed, so that the smartphone will just keep getting better with time. We also know how important a great display, two-day battery life and biometric face unlock is for many Verizon customers, so we made sure we delivered on these qualities for Nokia 3 V.” Industry-leading display, better performance, and two-day battery Taking a holistic view of battery life, Nokia 3 V combines a larger battery than many premium smartphones with efficient hardware and software ingenuity. To squeeze every last drop out of the huge battery, the Adaptive Battery feature introduced in Android 9 Pie manages background applications using AI, learning from user behavior to know when to throttle or increase power to specific apps or processes. It even has enough power to go two days with an expansive screen. Nokia 3 V features an impressive 6.26-inch HD+ display so you’ll never struggle and strain to see more of your favourite movies, TV shows, and streams. Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 429 mobile platform and available with up to 2/16GB memory configuration, the Nokia3 V will get through tasks with ease, and it is also among the first Nokia smartphones to include a notification light — the power button comes to life to alert you of notifications so you know when to unlock your phone and check your apps. Personalized experience: learn as you use With the Google Assistant button, Nokia 3 V will revolutionize the way you interact with your smartphone. Simply press once for instant access to the Google Assistant to get directions, make calls, listen to music, and get answers to your questions faster than ever before. You can double press to receive a visual overview of your day from the Assistant with intelligent suggestions and personalized information, including transport info, bills that need paying, and what you have in your calendar to make sure you never miss a meeting again. By long pressing the button, you will activate a walkie-talkie mode, which lets the Google Assistant listen to you until you release it for long sentence queries. Many of the premium features on Nokia 3 V are powered by AI, including face unlock to give you a quick, hands-free way to unlock your smartphone or exclusive Google Assistant actions to open apps quicker, including launching the camera app. The Nokia 3 V also lets you access your Google Assistant without unlocking your phone, after opting in through your settings, you’ll be able to perform basic tasks like setting a timer, scheduling reminders, playing music, or asking it questions. The best of Android, now available on Verizon The Nokia 3 V joins the comprehensive lineup of Nokia smartphones in the Android family, delivering a high-quality experience and the best of Android available on Verizon. The device comes with a year and a half of monthly security patches and two OS upgrades guaranteed. These software updates ensure your experience gets better with new features and capabilities over time. In addition, Nokia smartphones on Android offer great storage and battery life with no hidden processes and the latest Android innovations to allow users to stay ahead of the game. The Nokia 3 V launches with Android 9 Pie out of the box. Android 9 Pie includes AI-powered features to make your device smarter, faster, and adapt to your behavior as you use it, so your smartphone experience gets better with time. The Adaptive Battery feature limits battery usage from apps you don’t use often, and App Actions predicts what you’re about to do so you can get to your next action quickly. These features further streamline your device’s functionality and your overall Android experience. Nokia 3 V comes with easy access to helpful innovative services including Google Photos[i] with free unlimited high-quality photo storage. The Nokia 3 V is also great for professionals, as it is validated by the Android Enterprise Recommended program and comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device for secure access. Availability The Nokia 3 V comes with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of ROM and is available in Blue. It will be available on August 23, 2019, in select Verizon stores and on VerizonWireless.com for $7 a month for 24 months on Verizon device payment (0% APR, $168 retail).

