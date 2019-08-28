Google’s Nest Hub Max is expected to arrive in the next few weeks and along with it, Google Assistant will support facial recognition with Face Match. We’ve spotted the feature a few times in the past, and now it is rolling out to some users.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

First spotted by Android Police, some users are seeing Face Match appear in Google Assistant settings. We’ve been able to confirm the rollout, but it seems to only be heading to beta users of the Google app. I’m on the stable rollout of the Google app and don’t have the settings, but two of my colleagues are seeing Face Match.

In Assistant settings, Face Match appears between Voice Match and Home Control, and it can be opened up. When you tap the option, Face Match shows a brief description as seen below and also an animation which shows what looks a lot like a Nest Hub Max.

Unfortunately, since the Max is the only Google product this feature works with, searching for a product won’t work. This also means we can’t see the process of setting up Face Match for Google Assistant, but as many expected, this probably means the data will be synced from device to device.

Personalize your experience with Face Match. Teach your Assistant to recognize your face so it can tell you apart from others and show info meant just for you.

More on Google Assistant:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: