The Google smart devices Labor Day sale starts at $29, and Home Depot discounts a number of accessories for today only. There’s also a notable deal on Anker’s Powerhouse 200 portable generator. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Google smart devices Labor Day sale at Walmart

Walmart is offering a selection of Google’s smart home products on sale from $29 for Labor Day. Our favorite from the pack is the Google Smart TV Kit for $60. This setup consists of a Google Home Mini and Chromecast. Separately, when not on sale, you’d pay around $85 for both devices, netting you a total savings of $25 here. You’ll be able to say, “Hey Google, show me 9to5Toys videos” and the best YouTube channel around will show up on your preferred TV. Plus, the Home Mini can control the rest of your smart home through Google’s Assistant voice platform. Keep reading to find more great deals.

Home Depot one-day smart home sale

Home Depot offers up to 35% off select smart home devices from some of the biggest names out there. Free shipping is available on the entire lot. Our top pick is the Honeywell T9 7-day Smart Programmable Thermostat with two sensors for $149. As a comparison, this bundle typically sells with a single sensor for $180, making today’s deal valued at around $210, all things considered. The latest smart thermostat from Honeywell delivers a bright color touchscreen along with support for Alexa and Google Assistant. Adding in the bundled sensors makes it easy to track temperatures across your home, ensuring that each space is adequately heated. More deals can be found right here.

Anker Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator is a 9to5 favorite

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator at $240. That’s down from the regular $350 price tag and obviously a new all-time low. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s a powerhouse for camping, charging drones, and other activities. Ships with a 57,600 mAh internal battery and designated USB-C and A ports, plus DC and AC connectivity.

