To mark the The Wizard of Oz’s 80th anniversary this Sunday, Google has added a delightful Easter Egg to Search. Similar in format to Avengers: Endgame, this is quite an immersive experience on the web.

Searching “Wizard of Oz” on Google today will reveal Dorothy’s ruby slippers — complete with red sparkly animation — in the top-right corner of the Knowledge Panel. Clicking results in the shoes tapping three times and beginning the journey.

Judy Garland’s iconic “There’s no place like home” starts to play with other sounds from the film’s ending scene. The Search engine result page begins to spin around in an effect that greatly mimics the barrel roll Easter Egg.

Lasting a few seconds, you’re left with a black and white page that mimics the start and end of the film. This page is fully usable and scrollable, while any new search takes you back to the regular look.

The official way to return home is by tapping the tornado that replaces the slippers in the Knowledge Panel. A house emerges from the storm with the spinning now clockwise (rather than counter-clockwise). The appropriate scene plays again in the background, and you’re taken back to the usual Google Search experience.

Like Thanos back in April, this is quite elaborate by using the entire page and befitting the occasion of a beloved movie’s anniversary. This Google “Wizard of Oz” query works across all of Search’s platforms, including the full and mobile web. On the Android Search app, the Search bar is unchanged during the Easter Egg.

