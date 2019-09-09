Today kicked off with an official-looking Pixel 4 promo video and it’s now ending with some good comparison shots of the flagship. The latest images provide a close-up for the Pixel 4 XL in black and white, with the latter indeed being a panda redux.

Posted to Reddit, we see somebody with access to two Pixel 4 XL devices in both black and white. We’ve been aware of the black model since Google’s official and surprising teaser in June. It’s all black except for the white lock key.

One shot in particular today shows how the shade-less, continuous rear is very shiny and reflective. These phones will likely be fingerprint and smudge magnets.

Meanwhile, the real star of this gallery is the white Pixel 4 XL. It features a white glass panel, but a black frame and orange power button. This color scheme is similar to the “panda” Black & White Pixel 2 XL from 2017. The sides make for a very sharp contrast, especially when held from an angle.

The fully operational Pixel 4 XLs shown off in this leak look to just be setup as evidenced by the standard “Welcome to your new Pixel” prompt in the Pixel Launcher. We agin see the abstract shapes wallpapers that are not identical between the two Pixels. This suggests a live wallpaper that presumably responds to device movement and orientation.

A final shot today shows the Always-on Display and a close-up of the top sensor array. Like other leaks, it’s very straightforward and only the wide-angle front-facing camera is visible when viewed head-on. The Soli and face unlock sensors are quite hidden with Google wisely using a black front.

