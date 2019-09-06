With all of the exciting leaks over the past few days, we’re all very eager to get our hands on the Google Pixel 4. Sadly, the Made by Google event is still most likely about a month away. In the meantime, to help us feel one step closer to Google’s next phone, an artist recreated the wallpapers seen in Pixel 4 leaks, and you can download them here.

Over the last two weeks, we’ve seen a number of Pixel 4 leaks that include images of the phone while powered on. On these Pixel 4 units, we’ve seen a few variants of a new stock wallpaper with an interesting aesthetic.

Graphic designer Žan Černe particularly liked the look of these Pixel 4 wallpapers, and dedicated some of his time to making accurate recreations. Just as we’ve seen a dark version and a light version of this so far, on black and white models of Pixel 4 respectively, Černe has crafted light and dark variants of the wallpaper.

It’s tough to say at this point exactly how accurate Černe’s recreations are to Google’s original wallpapers, as we haven’t seen the Pixel 4 home screen long enough in leaks to tell whether or not the wallpaper is animated. We also don’t know what determines the color change, as it could be a live wallpaper that changes based on time of day or your dark theme setting.

Regardless, these wallpapers will help give your current Pixel a makeover while we wait for the Made by Google event.

Whether we’ll actually see this wallpaper on retail versions of the Pixel 4 when it releases possibly sometime next month is also anyone’s guess. As you may recall, the Pixel 3a used a very specific wallpaper in most of its advertising and even for hands-on demos at Google I/O, but retail units did not ship with this image.

