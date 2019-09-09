The latest in a growing list of Pixel 4 leaks comes in the form of an official-looking promo video that showcases many of the upcoming features of the Made By Google devices.

The promo video will likely be used in any marketing material or ads for the upcoming Pixel 4 and 4 XL launch events happening worldwide. It shows the new Soli hands-free gestures, confirms some new Google Photos full voice control features too (via ProAndroid).

We recently exclusively reported that there will be a new ‘Motion Mode’ and Astrophotography modes as part of the new and updated Night Sight mode. Well, this definitely confirms that we will likely see the mode come to the Pixel 4 at launch.

All of the rumored new colors also get confirmation, with the ‘coral’ model a notable absentee. That said, we do get a glimpse at the black and white models with the striking black bezels.

In typical Google marketing fashion, the video generates hype by asking the question: “What happens when the people who made, all of this, put everything they know into one of these?”

In this instance, all of this refers to Google Search, Google Maps, and YouTube. ‘One of these’ is most definitely the Pixel 4. Of which we get to see a grainy look at head-on. The large top bezel gets shown and we get a wave of a hand showing the air gesture control of what appears to be YouTube Music.

We also see the camera module up close and personal once again, which looks set to possess the most stacked camera hardware in any Pixel device to date. The leaked video definitely confirms much of what we knew about the Pixel 4 already but still ups the hype level a further notch.

