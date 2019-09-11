Lenovo’s 64 GB 14-inch Chromebook highlights today’s best deals alongside Assistant-enabled smart thermostats and Jaybird wireless headphones. Hit the jump for more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Lenovo’s 14-inch Chromebook is jam-packed with I/O

Amazon offers the Lenovo 14-inch S330 Chromebook 2.G Hz/4 GB/64 GB for $220. As a comparison, you’ll often see it for closer to $280 at competing retailers. Today’s deal is right at the historic Amazon all-time-low price on this model. Lenovo has loaded this Chromebook with I/O, including USB-C, microSD, USB 3.0, and all the usual wireless standards. There’s also a built-in 720p webcam for easy video chatting with friends and family.

Have Google Assistant control your thermostat

Are you ready to dive into the future with a new smart thermostat? Amazon has the Honeywell T5+ Touchscreen Smart Thermostat for $109. Having originally retailed for $200, you’ll find it selling for $135 these days at other stores. Today’s offer is the third-lowest we’ve seen to date and is the best in over two months. HomeKit capabilities steal the show here, but those who favor Alexa or Assistant will find voice control features all the same. Support for seven-day scheduling, location-based automation, and more enter alongside a touchscreen design.

Jaybird X4 wireless headphones offer a sporty design

It’s time to finally upgrade to wireless audio with the Jaybird X4 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones in two colors from $89 at Amazon. That’s down $30 or more from the regular going rate at retailers like Target, and a new Amazon all-time low. These sport-focused headphones offer wireless connectivity, up to eight hours of playback on a single charge, and a waterproof design. Jaybird includes various tip sizes for just the right fit.

