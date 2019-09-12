For nearly a year now, we’ve been anticipating the Google Assistant arriving on “all Chromebooks.” As Chrome OS 77 should be coming next week and the Assistant with it, here’s the 15 countries where the Google Assistant will work on Chromebooks.

When the Google Assistant arrives with Chrome OS 77 next week, there’s unfortunately going to be a number of limitations at first on who can and cannot put it to use. For example, Google will initially not allow G Suite accounts to access the Assistant, while the developers figure out the best way for enterprise customers to control access to the Google Assistant.

Beyond that, the other main limitation is your country and chosen language. Within the code, we’ve uncovered a rough list of countries and languages that should support Assistant on Chromebooks at launch.

Australia

Canada (English & French)

Denmark

El Salvador

France

Germany

Italy

Japan

Mexico

Netherlands (Dutch)

New Zealand

Norway (Nynorsk & Bokmål)

Spain

United Kingdom

United States

Admittedly, the list is fairly short, but Google has already planned the next three countries to get Assistant support on their Chromebooks. In a commit posted earlier this week, India (English, not Hindi), Belgium (French), and Colombia (Spanish) were added to the Assistant on Chrome OS fun.

As this code change has only just landed, we most likely won’t see the Google Assistant on Chromebooks in these countries until Chrome OS 79, which is currently in Canary and won’t reach stable until sometime in December. Surely more will arrive over the coming months, as Google expands the global reach of both the Assistant and Chrome OS.

