Android’s Fast Share feature gets revamped settings and share sheet ahead of launch

Earlier this year we showed you Google’s AirDrop competitor, Fast Share. Now, as we still wait for the feature to actually launch, new screenshots are showing off Google’s progress as it builds out the feature with a revamped settings menu and new share sheet.

Google’s Fast Share feature works a lot like Apple’s AirDrop, but is enabled through Google Play Services. It uses Bluetooth to let the devices talk to each other and then transfers files through Wi-Fi Direct.

Interestingly, Google has moved the work on Fast Share from the settings for a Google account over to Android’s Connection menu as XDA-Developers notes.

In the time since we last saw the feature, Google has fleshed out the Settings menu for Fast Share with an account switcher. Further, the share sheet for Fast Share has also been revamped. The first time you use the feature, Google lets users customize their device name as well as visibility.

Once it’s time to actually share a file, Fast Share then lists out nearby targets. Since the feature isn’t finished yet, Google lists demo targets including Chromebooks, other Android phones, Wear OS watches, and even an iPhone. Obviously, it’s unclear if all of these will actually be supported.

Google also gets around concerns over unexpected sharing by setting a PIN on the file transfer. The sending interface has also been changed to use a compact interface that floats at the bottom of the display while the receiving interface remains mostly unchanged.

Hopefully, we’ll get more details about this feature alongside the Pixel 4 launch.

