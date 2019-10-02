Music is an important part of the advertising campaign for any new device, and Google has had some iconic tracks in its Pixel campaign. Today, we’ve uncovered some of the new music tracks that we assume Google will be using with the Pixel 4.

In association with some of the other apps and camera samples we’ve shown you today, we also obtained a list of song files that we’re guessing are meant for the Pixel 4’s marketing campaign. We can’t be certain that’s what they’ll be used for, but the full-length tracks tell us that these aren’t just ringtones either.

All ten tracks are publicly available right now and, for the most part, line up with the sort of songs we’ve seen Google use in the past. One of the (slightly) more well-known songs, Outnumbered, is a recent release from Dermot Kennedy. still feel. is also a popular alt-rock track that’s played regularly. Dance Monkey by Tones and I is a faster dance track that brings back memories of the backing track from Google’s original Pixel promo video.

We’ve rounded up all of the songs on Spotify in the playlist below. After all, who really uses YouTube Music?

Expect some of this music to pop up during Google’s Pixel 4 event in a couple of weeks. Alongside the new phone, we’ve also reported that Google will be announcing Pixel Buds 2, a second-generation “Nest Mini,” a new WiFi router, and the Pixelbook Go.

