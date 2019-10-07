Google Search Console adds new video performance reports

In recent years, video has become an increasingly important format in Google Search. To help webmasters better optimize performance, the Search Console is adding and expanding two new reports related to video.

Videos appear three different ways in Google Search: on the main Search page; on the videos Search tab/filter; and in Discover (mobile only).

Video is an important and growing medium used to consume information online, and we want to make it as easy as possible for people to find useful and interesting videos on Google.

The Search Console performance report will now show the “performance of your videos in the main Search results tab (type = web) and in Discover.” Previously, clicks and impressions were only displayed for the dedicated Videos filter. These stats will appear in the “Search appearance” tab under the “Videos” line item.

Content can appear with the video appearance if your page uses VideoObject structured data, or if Google uses other signals to detect that there is a video on the page.

Google is also adding a Video Enhancement Report for sites that use structured data to annotate videos. It includes markup errors and warnings, with the ability to re-crawl after addressing.

Structured data can help search engines understand when videos appear on a page, so they can be displayed with a rich visual treatment, including accurate information on a video’s duration, upload date, and other metadata, as well as previews. This in turn helps users better understand what they’ll find in your video before they click.

