Website owners can track and optimize performance via the Google Search Console. Following an extensive redesign last year, Google is now adding “users’ #1 feature request” for the Search Performance report with more up-to-date data.

The Performance report includes general traffic stats broken down by country and device, popular content, top and trending Search queries, and formats. Data will now be more frequently updated, with users able to “see data as recent as less than a day old – a significant improvement compared to the previous few days.”

Google touts usability benefits like:

Seeing your weekend performance on Monday morning – no need to wait until Wednesday.

Checking on your site’s stats first thing in the morning after, or even during, important days such as holidays, global events, and shopping days.

Checking if your site’s traffic rebounds soon after fixing an important technical issue.

Another change includes clearly specifying that the Pacific time zone is used in reports. The final data point will replace fresh data “after a few days.” Google expects that from “time to time the fresh data might change a bit before being finalized.”

At the moment, the Search Analytics API does not support fresh data. It’s also not available for the Discover performance report added earlier this year. This will be addressed in the future.

The last announcement today is the ability to export Search Console performance data. This is another point of feedback and should make data more explorable.

Simply choose ‘dates’ in the table below the graph, select the desired time frame, and explore the data in Search Console or export the chart. We hope that this new feature will help you further explore your performance trends and changes over time.

