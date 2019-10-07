For the past five years, Google has required that Android smartphones ship with a message on their boot screen that says “Powered by Android.” Now, we’re learning that the requirements around this message will including Google’s new Android branding starting in 2020.

Rewinding a bit, you might have noticed with some devices updated to Android 10 that the “Powered by Android” logo had changed. Instead of just the word, it abides by Google’s new branding guidelines that were revealed just a couple of months ago.

9to5Google was provided a copy of the latest version of the Google Mobile Services (GMS) agreement that OEMs have to abide by. This document lays out requirements for Android device makers, including mention of how the “Powered by Android” branding will be handled going forward.

Google explains in the GMS document that the branding will still be required on boot and, starting with new devices launched with Android 10 and after January 1, 2020, the new branding will be required as well. That branding included the revised “Android” font as well as the mascot head. Google also mentions that devices being upgraded from older versions of Android are encouraged to adopt the new branding, as we’ve seen with OnePlus and Pixel devices.

The document explains that this requirement is to “make it clear to consumers globally that the device is running a compatible version of Android OS.”

